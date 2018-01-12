SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Taiwan ranks fourth in world

Taiwan ranked fourth in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s end-of-year men’s baseball world rankings, which weighed the performance of national teams in sanctioned international competitions over a four-year period. Japan remained at the top of the list released yesterday for the third straight year, followed by the US and South Korea in second and third places respectively. While Taiwan maintained fourth place for a second consecutive year, it did not add much to its cumulative rankings points, with a poor overall performance last year. The national team did not manage a single win at last year’s World Baseball Classic in South Korea and finished 14th out of the 16 participating nations. The women’s national baseball team was ranked sixth worldwide, while the women’s softball team was ranked fifth.

CRICKET

ICC approves Perth Stadium

The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday approved the new Perth Stadium to host all international formats of the game, formally lowering the curtain on the city’s venerable WACA Ground. The 60,000-capacity stadium is to host a sold-out one-day international against England on Jan. 28 in the first sporting event held at the state-of-the-art arena. ICC match referee Richie Richardson submitted a gushing report after inspecting the venue. “This is by far the most impressive and well laid out stadium I have ever visited,” he said. “The comprehensive amenities, along with the quality and functionality of the facility, surpasses the required standard to host any international cricket match.”

OLYMPICS

IOC must rule on N Koreans

Figure skaters Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik, the only North Koreans to qualify for next month’s Winter Olympics, missed the registration deadline and must now rely on a helping hand from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), officials said on Wednesday. The International Skating Union said that the pair had met “the necessary technical requirements” to take part in the Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. “However, the [North Korean] National Olympic Committee has not confirmed the participation of the pair within the set deadline and the available quota place has consequently been transferred to the next in line, Japan,” the union said in a statement. “In the case of a formal ... request for a late entry, the matter would have to be referred to the IOC for a final decision relating to the late entry, as well as the increase of participants in the 2018 Olympic pair skating competition.”

SOCCER

King Kazu renews contract

One of the longest careers in soccer was extended yesterday after 50-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura renewed his contract with second-division J-League club Yokohama FC. Miura, who is to turn 51 on Feb. 26, is to enter his 33rd season this year. Miura last year played in 12 league games and scored one goal, breaking his own record as the J-League’s oldest scorer. Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days in March last year. Nicknamed “King Kazu,” Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career, and represented Japan’s national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.