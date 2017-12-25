Home / Sports
Mon, Dec 25, 2017 - Page 10　

Taiwan’s Lu wins US international badminton title

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

Lu Chia-hung of Taiwan on Saturday clinched the gold medal in the Yonex/K&D Graphics International Challenge Badminton Championships in Orange County, California, beating Canadian B.R. Sankeerth 14-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Rebounding from a game down, 20-year-old Lu changed his strategy by raising his tempo in the second game, forcing Sankeerth to commit several errors.

The adjustment proved successful, helping Lu win two consecutive games for a dramatic comeback.

It was Lu’s first international tournament title of the year.

“I won the title because I have faith in myself,” Lu said, adding that the tournament has given him a great opportunity to compete against players with different styles and helped boost his confidence.

Ranked No. 125 in the world, the Kaohsiung native is a rising star in the Taiwan badminton world.

In November 2015, he became the nation’s first to win a gold medal in men’s singles at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, after beating India’s Siril Verma.

He took a hiatus for six months after breaking an arm early last year.

After winning the single’s title on Saturday, Lu joined his older brother, Lu Chia-pin, to vie for the men’s doubles trophy against British pair Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis, but lost 14-21, 17-21.

The second-place finish is still considered a great performance, given that it was the first time the brothers teamed up.

The US$20,000 championships were held from Sunday last week to Saturday. The tournament is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation, Badminton Pan Am and USA Badminton.

This story has been viewed 359 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top