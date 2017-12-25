Taiwan’s Lu wins US international badminton title

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

Lu Chia-hung of Taiwan on Saturday clinched the gold medal in the Yonex/K&D Graphics International Challenge Badminton Championships in Orange County, California, beating Canadian B.R. Sankeerth 14-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Rebounding from a game down, 20-year-old Lu changed his strategy by raising his tempo in the second game, forcing Sankeerth to commit several errors.

The adjustment proved successful, helping Lu win two consecutive games for a dramatic comeback.

It was Lu’s first international tournament title of the year.

“I won the title because I have faith in myself,” Lu said, adding that the tournament has given him a great opportunity to compete against players with different styles and helped boost his confidence.

Ranked No. 125 in the world, the Kaohsiung native is a rising star in the Taiwan badminton world.

In November 2015, he became the nation’s first to win a gold medal in men’s singles at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, after beating India’s Siril Verma.

He took a hiatus for six months after breaking an arm early last year.

After winning the single’s title on Saturday, Lu joined his older brother, Lu Chia-pin, to vie for the men’s doubles trophy against British pair Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis, but lost 14-21, 17-21.

The second-place finish is still considered a great performance, given that it was the first time the brothers teamed up.

The US$20,000 championships were held from Sunday last week to Saturday. The tournament is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation, Badminton Pan Am and USA Badminton.