Traditional wooden surfboards make comeback in US

Nestled between the woods and lobster boat-dotted coves in York, Maine, just 14km from the New Hampshire border, sits an unusual woodshop.

In it, Mike LaVecchia and his team of 10 workers are turning long planks of warm-hued wood into high-end surfboards.

On the surface, the pairing might seem odd — a surfboard manufacturer in one of the coldest states in the US — but the shop is near enough sandy beaches with sufficiently consistent waves that employees sneak surfing sessions between their duties in the shop.

It was the waves that lured LaVecchia, 51, to York in the first place.

While living with his brother in Vermont, the two became interested in surfing; York had the closest breaks, so they would drive down whenever they could.

When they found an old carriage house for rent, they took it for a summer, but they never left.

That was in 2005.

Surfing in Maine is a year-round activity, made even better in the winter by the lack of crowds and increased storm activity, which kicks up waves. Modern wetsuit tech means that all but the very coldest waters are in play.

LaVecchia’s surfboards, sold under the brand name Grain Surfboards, sit comfortably in the narrow overlap between the board-shaping traditions of Southern California and New England wood-working traditions.

While most foam surfboards are made through a mostly subtractive process — “mowing” and cutting down a foam blank until it has been formed into a desired shape and thickness — Grain boards are built using an additive process that has much in common with traditional wooden shipbuilding.

Planks of wood are cut and glued onto an internal wood frame before being sanded down to a final shape.

“I’ve always been intrigued by and passionate about how things were made — particularly things that go in the water,” LaVecchia said.

He founded Grain while working on a boat project with a builder from York.

When polished to a glossy shine, the finished boards appear to be made out of single pieces of wood, but are actually hollow.

The painstaking technique requires up to 60 hours labor and hundreds of tiny pieces of wood to make all the pieces in the internal frame fit together seamlessly.

The result is a surfboard that is strong, light and devoid of a lot of wasted wood.

This last part is important to LaVecchia, not just because of the environmental implications, but because the wood itself — mostly northern while cedar — is milled by a single shop in Maine. Each board is a study in hyper-localism.

“The material is grown here, milled here, built, shaped, sanded and polished by hand, right here,” LaVecchia said.

In the nascent days of the California surf scene, surfers were building boards out of balsa, cedar and redwood. In surf jargon, longboards are still called “logs,” referring to when boards were made from long, single planks that were glued together and sanded into shape.

Cedar, in particular, was a popular choice for prefoam-era boards because of its strength-to-weight ratio.

At 29kg and up, just getting “logs” down to the water could be a feat and wipeouts were dangerous: the boards could turn into heavy, airborne projectiles and injuries could be severe.

By the time of the 1950s foam-board revolution, wooden board-making fell by the wayside in favor of new, smaller and lighter boards.

Part collector’s items, part nods to tradition, Grain’s boards look like art, nearly too pretty to surf.