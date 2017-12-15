City set record with 15th successive win

AFP, LONDON

David Silva on Wednesday scored twice as runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City won 4-0 at Swansea City to set a new English top-flight record of 15 consecutive victories.

Pep Guardiola’s side, 2-1 winners at second-placed Manchester United on Sunday, won comfortably at the Liberty Stadium to eclipse the mark of 14 successive victories set by Arsenal in 2002.

United bounced back from their derby defeat by beating AFC Bournemouth 1-0, while slipups for Liverpool and Arsenal allowed Tottenham Hotspur to steal into fourth place by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0.

“Winning 15 games in a row gives us a lot of confidence. If people are happy watching us, that is the best gift,” Guardiola said. “You suffer and enjoy, like a manager you see many things. When the team play good, we are happy.”

City remain 11 points clear of United and have now scored 52 goals in their 17 league games to date as they stride toward what seems like an inevitable title coronation.

Guardiola made four changes to the team that had prevailed at Old Trafford in a game marred by an angry post-match brawl that is being investigated by the Football Association, with Sergio Aguero earning a recall.

Silva broke the deadlock at bottom club Swansea in the 27th minute by flicking in Bernardo Silva’s cross from the right.

Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick made it 2-0 shortly after and David Silva added a third early in the second half, neatly chipping Lukasz Fabianski following a give-and-go with Raheem Sterling.

Aguero put the cherry on the cake in the 85th minute by surging away from a posse of defenders and finishing with a low shot.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as United got back to winning ways against Bournemouth.

The Belgian striker, who is alleged to have been heavily involved in the derby dustup, headed in Juan Mata’s 25th-minute cross and pointedly failed to celebrate.

“I am pleased with the three points. It was a difficult match,” United manager Jose Mourinho told the BBC. “They had one more day’s rest than us, they were fresher than us and mentally fresher, because a big match takes more from our players.”

Tottenham jumped from seventh place to fourth courtesy of their 2-0 win over Brighton at Wembley, which arrived courtesy of an over-hit Serge Aurier cross and Son Heung-min’s fourth goal in four games.

Spurs, for whom Erik Lamela made his first start in 14 months, are four points below third-placed Chelsea in the last UEFA Champions League berth.

“I think it’s fantastic for us,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Three victories in a row — so important for us. I’m happy with the performance.”

Following a 0-0 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool are fifth, on goal-difference.

Juergen Klopp recalled Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino following Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw with Everton and thought Dominic Solanke had poached a late winner, only for the goal to be ruled out for handball.

West Brom have now gone a club-record 16 games without a win in all competitions, but the point took Alan Pardew’s side out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal dropped to seventh, a point below sixth-placed Burnley, after a goalless draw at David Moyes’ improving West Ham United.

Second-bottom West Ham almost won it at the death, but Javier Hernandez’s shot from Mark Noble’s pass hit the bar and bounced just short of the line.