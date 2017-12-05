Home / Sports
Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - Page 16　

Taiwan down East Timor 3-1 in Taipei

FINAL TEST:The win means Taiwan top the standings with six points and they would win the tournament by claiming at least a draw against Laos at 7pm today

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Chen Ting-yang, second right, celebrates scoring against East Timor with his teammates at the Taipei Municipal Stadium yesterday.

Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times

Taiwan yesterday made it two wins in two days by defeating East Timor 3-1 in the CTFA17 International Tournament at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

In a match that turned increasingly bad-tempered and ended with both squads squaring up to each other following the final whistle, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 20th minute when Hung Tzu-kuei beat his marker on the left side of the penalty area.

Hung’s cross found Li Mao, the scorer of a brace in Taiwan’s victory over the Philippines on Sunday, but this time his shot was saved, the rebound falling to Wen Chih-hao, who converted the simplest of tap-ins.

The visitors failed to produce a shot on target until the 58th minute when Su De-cai’s attempted back-pass was short and Rufino Gama intercepted, before chipping the ball over stranded goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh.

However, it only took the hosts five minutes to reclaim the lead when Chen Ting-yang headed in Wen’s corner at the back post.

Skipper Chen Po-liang wrapped up the victory in the 77th minute, just a minute after he had failed to score when one-on-one with the East Timor goalkeeper.

The resultant corner found Will Donkin on the right side of the penalty area and his cross once again left Chen Po-liang one-on-one in front of goal, and this time he made no mistake with a sharp finish into the roof of the net.

The victory means Taiwan top the standings with six points and they would win the tournament by claiming at least a draw in their final match against Laos at the Taipei Municipal Stadium at 7pm today.

The earlier match at 4pm sees East Timor take on the Philippines.

This story has been viewed 302 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top