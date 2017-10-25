Speculation over Huang’s fate after Lions lose series

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Speculation swirled yesterday regarding the fate of Uni-President Lions manager Huang Kan-lin after his side was eliminated from the CPBL playoffs by Brothers Baseball Club, who notched a 11-7 victory in Taichung on Monday.

Huang could be axed, according to media reports, when club executives meet this week to discuss personnel changes, with three foreign coaches arriving to supervise the team’s autumn training program.

Lions fans blamed Huang and the side’s out-of-form pitchers for the unexpected 3-1 series defeat.

The Lions were expected to win the series, as Brothers Baseball Club are mired in disciplinary problems and allegations of sexual impropriety resulting in the benching of five veteran stars in favor of rookies, but the youthful Brothers lineup pounded the more experienced Lions to grab a 2-1 series lead over the weekend.

Outfielder Chang Chih-hao and catcher Lin Ming-chieh each hit three-run homers on Monday to clinch the series.

Lions general manager Su Tai-an yesterday told reporters that no decision had been made about Huang and that the meeting this week would focus on planning for the off-season and next season, and that there could be some personnel changes.

A former star player who spent his entire career with the Uni-President Lions, Huang has only one season as a manager under his belt after he took over in November last year.

Brothers Baseball Club next take on the Lamigo Mondays in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series which is due to start on Saturday at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, the Monkeys’ home park.

While the series ended badly for Huang and his team, the outcome was even worse for the five Brothers stars who were benched, as manager Cory Snyder led the youthful lineup to the Taiwan Series.

“We can win without these problematic players, so the team can drop them permanently,” a Brothers fan said on social media.

“I agree with going with the young players, so the team can release the five veteran stars, as they are not needed anymore,” another wrote.

“The players are full of confidence and each one of them gave their best effort, whether in practice or in the games. They got the job done and I am proud of them,” Snyder wrote on Twitter. “We just won the Challenge Series and are headed to Taiwan Series next weekend. Look forward to seeing all the amazing Brothers fans at the ballpark.”