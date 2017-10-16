Man dies suddenly after incident in Kempton stables

The Guardian

A police investigation is underway following the death of a man in his 50s in the stable yard at Kempton racecourse during a race meeting on Saturday night.

Surrey Police yesterday confirmed that it is investigating a sudden death that prompted the abandonment of the last two races on Saturday.

“Surrey Police were called to Kempton Park racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames following a report of a sudden death around 9:20pm on Saturday,” a force spokeswoman said. “A man in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Jockey Martin Dwyer, who was riding at Kempton on Saturday, told Racing UK: “There was a very somber mood and nobody really knew what was going on, and then we found out. As I was leaving, there were blue lights everywhere and it was a bit of a shock.”

“It highlights what a dangerous sport this is and makes you think of the stupid things we worry about: making the weight, will I ride this horse or that. Then something like this happens and the whole industry takes a breath,” he said.

“Unfortunately, horses do kick out and I believe that’s what happened. They have metal shoes on and if you get a kick from a horse it can be very serious,” he added. “Horses don’t mean to do it. If they feel frightened or threatened, if they feel someone is too close or something, they do kick out, but fortunately it is very rare. It is very sad.”