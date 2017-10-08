Chan reaches China Open final; Halep world No. 1

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with Reuters, BEIJING

Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan yesterday advanced to her second consecutive doubles final in China, while Romanian second seed Simona Halep advanced to the singles final and claimed the No. 1 spot in the world rankings.

Top seeds Chan and Martina Hingis had to rally from a set down before completing a second consecutive semi-final victory over third seeds Sania Mirza of India and Peng Shuai of China at the China Open.

The Taiwanese-Swiss duo saved four of eight break points and converted four of six to complete a 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory in 1 hour, 16 minutes at the National Tennis Center in Beijing.

The top seeds face fourth seeds Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova in today’s final after the Hungarian-Czech duo defeated Russian second seeds Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 10-8 in 1 hour, 57 minutes in the earlier semi-final.

Chan and Hingis will be aiming for their ninth title of the season after their victories in Mallorca, Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, Eastbourne, Cincinnati, at the US Open last month and in Wuhan last weekend.

Halep is to take over as the new No. 1 in the WTA world rankings after progressing to the finals with a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory over Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

The Romanian avenged this year’s French Open final defeat to the hard-hitting Ostapenko with a ruthless display of all-round tennis that saw her send down five aces and 14 winners to oust the 20-year-old in 75 minutes.

The 26-year-old takes over the top spot from Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and will become the first Romanian to head the rankings when the updated standings are released tomorrow.

“It’s very emotional, I think it’s the first time I cried on court,” Halep said in a post-match interview. “It’s amazing that I could do this. My team, everyone at home... is watching and I want to thank everyone. It’s my special day.”

Ostapenko, for her part, put on a lackluster performance and recorded 32 unforced errors as she failed to make any inroads on her opponent’s solid defense.

Halep also broke the Latvian’s serve four times, including in the first game of the match.

The Latvian showed some resistance in the second set to forge a 4-3 lead, but Halep won three consecutive games to seal a victory she will remember for the rest of her life.

WTA chief executive officer Steve Simon and tour president Micky Lawler presented Halep, who had come close to topping the rankings on three different occasions earlier this year, with a memento to mark her achievement after the match.

Halep will be looking for her second tournament victory of the season in what will be her fifth final of the year against either 12th-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic or unseeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia today.

MEN’s SEMI-FINALS

AFP, BEIJING

Rafael Nadal was yesterday forced into a third set before the world No. 1 piled the pressure on Grigor Dimitrov to reach the final of the China Open.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, enjoying a late-career flourish and chasing a sixth title this season, beat off the Bulgarian third seed 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in their semi-final on Beijing’s outside hard courts.

Nadal, good friends with Dimitrov, is to face German prodigy Alexander Zverev or temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios in today’s final.

Dimitrov battled back from a set down to take it to a deciding third set.