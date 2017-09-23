Taiwan handed a lesson by North Korea

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday were thoroughly dominated in a 7-0 thrashing by North Korea at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium in New Taipei City, while Brunei edged Hong Kong 2-1 in Group F qualifiers for next year’s Asian Football Confederation U16 Championship.

The result dropped Taiwan into fourth place in the five-team group with only one win from three matches, just ahead of winless Macau.

North Korea, with three wins out of three in which they have scored 26 goals, are assured of first place.

Taiwan still have a slim chance of qualifying, but they have to win big and score often in tomorrow’s final game against Macau to try to climb above Brunei and Hong Kong on goal-difference and claim the second qualifying berth.

North Korea gave the hosts a soccer lesson with their impressive skills, organization and crisp passing combinations.

The visitors made a quick start, scoring twice within the first seven minutes, with Kim Kang-song completing a hat-trick.

In the earlier match, Brunei had to come from a goal down to defeat Hong Kong 2-1.

Tung Siu-hang put Hong Kong ahead by scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute, but Brunei midfielder Mohammad Masri netted twice in the second half and his team hung on for the victory.

On Wednesday, North Korea showed why they were the favorites to win the group when they routed Brunei 9-0.

Six North Korea players scored, with Kim Won-li capping the big win with a hat-trick.

In Wednesday’s other match between Pearl River Delta rivals, Hong Kong trounced Macau 5-0.

Chan Shinichi and Sean Snelder each grabbed a brace for Hong Kong, who claimed their second victory in the group.

Hong Kong shut out Taiwan 2-0 in their opening match and they are in second place in Group F with six points.

In the final round of matches tomorrow at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium, North Korea are due to take on Hong Kong at 3pm, before the hosts face Macau at 7pm.