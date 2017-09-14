SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Bucs and Bears to play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to host the Chicago Bears as scheduled on Sunday, bringing NFL action back to Florida as the state grapples with damage from Hurricane Irma. More than 15 million people remained without electricity in Florida in the wake of the storm, which ravaged the Caribbean and the Florida Keys, but produced less damage than forecasters feared on the mainland of Florida. “We have been working tirelessly with the Tampa Sports Authority, as well as the NFL league office, to ensure that Raymond James Stadium would be available to host our season opener against the Chicago Bears this Sunday,” Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a statement on Tuesday. “Hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days. We look forward to providing our fans and the entire region an opportunity to come together this Sunday to kick off our 2017 season.”

RUGBY UNION

New competition planned

Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest is preparing to launch the Indo Pacific Rugby Championship, a six-team competition to begin in August next year. Forrest was behind a push to have the Western Force remain in Super Rugby, but the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) cut the Perth-based club from the competition for next season. The Force also lost an Australian Supreme Court attempt to have the union’s decision overturned. Perth is to be one of the teams in the new league, while Singapore has been mentioned as another. Forrest yesterday said he was in negotiations with the ARU to ensure players who compete in his competition will also be eligible to play Super Rugby and represent the Wallabies. Forrest said it would be in the ARU’s best interests to allow Wallabies players to feature in the new competition. Last month, Forrest called on Cameron Clyne to resign as ARU chairman over rugby’s national governing body’s decision to axe the Force from the revamped Super Rugby competition. However, the two men have since reconciled their differences and Forrest said his discussions with the ARU about the new competition had been positive. “There’s been a fair bit of water under the bridge with Cameron and I,” Forrest said. “We had a frank and friendly discussion when he was here recently, but now with the Western Force becoming an international team ... there should be nothing but collaboration on behalf of Australian rugby.”

GOLF

Shanghai event canceled

The LPGA on Tuesday canceled a tournament in Shanghai less than one month before it was due to be played after failing to get local government approval for the event. The Alisports LPGA tournament, won last year by seven-times LPGA Tour winner Kim In-kyung, was scheduled for Oct. 5 to Oct. 8. It is the second time in three years the tournament, previously known as the Reignwood LPGA Classic, has been scrapped. “Unfortunately, we have just received word that the tournament was unsuccessful in obtaining approval from the local district government,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. “The hardest part about this news is that we have a title sponsor, a tournament operator, a TV production group and a host venue all set to go.”