Taiwan Universiade: Women dominate Argentina in opener

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwanese women’s soccer team yesterday kicked off their Taipei Summer Universiade campaign on a winning note on the opening day of play, with forward Chen Yen-ping scoring a brace to lead the hosts to a 3-0 victory over Argentina.

The team, commonly known as “Mulan” in Taiwan, got off to a flying start three minutes into the match, when Chen intercepted a pass deep in Argentina’s defensive zone and dashed into the box to slot it home with a low shot past Argentina goalkeeper Gabriela Garton.

The early lead provided a boost of confidence for the team throughout the first half.

Mulan’s Japanese manager Nagina Masayuki moved Chen up from her normal attacking midfielder role into the forward position against Argentina, where she and her teammates launched repeated forays into the box.

Chen almost doubled the lead during a run from deep in the 39th minute, but just missed the ball on a sliding attempt on a low cross into the box.

In the second half, Michelle Pao swung a cross from the left, which striker Lee Hsiu-chin headed in for the second goal.

Six minutes later, Chen took a long pass from midfield and evaded Argentina’s defense to beat Garton for Taiwan’s third goal.

The score went unchanged until the end, leaving Mulan and local fans celebrating a well-deserved triumph over Argentina, a win for Taiwan on the Universiade’s first day of competition.

In a post-game interview, Chen said she was very happy with her performance, adding that after having been plagued with injuries since last year, many had wondered if she had lost her scoring touch.

“I had to work hard to recover from the injuries, and also received great support and encouragement from many people. I want to thank my family, the coaches and my teammates for having faith in me and for helping the team get this very important victory,” Chen said.

“We made adjustments for our first opponent in the preliminary round, keeping the pressure on Argentina’s player to force turnovers,” she said. “The first goal was the result of us forcing them into committing an error, and it gave us a strong boost for the rest of the game.”

“The players put up an excellent effort; I am pleased with their performance,” Masayuki said. “It is especially satisfying for the defense to play so well, keeping a clean sheet against Argentina.”

In other women’s soccer games yesterday, South Africa defeated the UK 3-1 in the morning match, while Brazil trounced Colombia 17-0 in a lopsided afternoon contest between the two South American rivals.

Brazil strikers Carla Pereira and Nathane Cadorini each scored four times, while midfielder Giovanna de Oliveira’s hat-trick helped seal Brazil’s opening-day win.

An afternoon match between Mexico and Ireland ended in a goalless draw.

Forwards Kim Seong-mi and Son Hwa-yeon scored a goal each, while second-half replacement striker Han Chae-rin also scored as South Korea shut out the US 3-0 later yesterday.

The men’s team did not fare as well against Mexico in the evening, losing 3-0.

Mexico captain Patricio Tripp opened the scoring in the eighth minute, with Manuel Pena and Kevin Quintana adding goals in the second half for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Russia upset Brazil with a shock 3-2 victory, while Italy shut out the US 2-0 and Ireland fought to a goalless draw with France.

In men’s water polo, hopeful local fans gave their boisterous support for the national team, but South Korea proved too powerful.