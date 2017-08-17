Stanton homers in sixth straight game

AFP, MIAMI

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton homered for the sixth straight game on Tuesday, but it was not enough as the Marlins fell 9-4 to the San Francisco Giants.

Stanton leads the majors with 44 home runs. He has homered 11 times in his past 12 games and 23 in 35. He is on pace to hit 60 home runs this season, a milestone only five major-league players have reached.

Stanton helped the Marlins get off to a fast start, belting a single to left in the first inning and scoring on Christian Yelich’s double.

San Francisco had taken a 2-1 lead in the third, but Stanton knotted the score with his homer off of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in the bottom of the inning.

Miami grabbed the lead with another run in the inning and Marlins backup catcher A.J. Ellis hit his third homer of the season in the fourth.

However, after the Giants trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth, they took the lead with three runs in the seventh, adding three more over the final two innings.

The Giants ended the Marlins’ four-game winning streak, but Stanton’s homer streak continues. He is approaching the major-league record for consecutive games with a home run, which is eight.

That was previously achieved by Ken Griffey Jr in 1993. Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Dale Long of the 1956 Pittsburgh Pirates also homered in eight straight games.

Elsewhere, Joc Pederson was hit in the leg by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to force in the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their winning ways with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Pinch hitter Austin Barnes and Corey Seager added two-run singles as Los Angeles (84-34), who have the best record in baseball, moved 50 games above .500 for the first time since 1953.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood yielded six hits and one run while striking out six in seven innings.

Chicago’s Tim Anderson homered on the first pitch, giving him four home runs and eight RBIs in his past seven games.

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez allowed one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon drove in two runs apiece in an eight-run fifth inning that carried Boston past St. Louis 10-4.

Ten consecutive Red Sox batters reached base and 13 came to the plate while chasing Mike Leake (7-11).

Additional reporting by Reuters

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Indians 8, Twins 1

‧ Nationals 3, Angels 1

‧ Reds 2, Cubs 1

‧ Astros 9, Diamondbacks 4

‧ Athletics 10, Royals 8

‧ Mariners 3, Orioles 1

‧ Yankees 5, Mets 4

‧ Brewers 3, Pirates 1

‧ Braves 4, Rockies 3

‧ Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

‧ Rangers 10, Tigers 4

‧ Padres 8, Phillies 4