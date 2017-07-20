Spanish soccer federation president held in fraud probe

AFP, MADRID

Police on Tuesday raided the Royal Spanish Football Federation headquarters and arrested its president Angel Maria Villar as part of an anti-corruption probe.

Villar, 67, a senior vice president of FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, was being held on suspicion of abusing his position to embezzle funds from the federation, among other charges, a judicial source said.

FIFA declined to comment on the arrest, with a spokesman saying it was an “internal affair” for Spain despite Villar’s years as a top international soccer administrator.

His son, Gorka, along with federation vice president and financial chief Juan Padron were also held in connection with the probe which notably focuses on allegations of skimming profits from international matches, the source said.

An investigating magistrate from Spain’s political and financial crimes court is leading the investigation into allegations of “collusion, fraud, embezzlement and presumed forgery.”

Police who carried out raids on the federation headquarters said that Villar is suspected of organizing international soccer matches as part of a scheme to embezzle funds for the benefit of his son.

Spanish media said a friendly between Spain and South Korea held in June last year is among the matches that are believed to have been staged as part of the scheme.

Police escorted Villar into the federation offices several hours after he was arrested.