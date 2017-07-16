Costa Rica, Canada advance to quarters

AFP, FRISCO, Texas

Canada on Friday advanced to their first quarter-final since 2009 after playing to a scoreless draw with Honduras in the final Group A match of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

Canada and Honduras moved on to the quarters, where they join Group A winner Costa Rica — who advanced with a dominating 3-0 victory over winless French Guiana earlier on Friday.

Both Canada and Costa Rica went unbeaten in the group stage.

Costa Rica finished with two wins and a draw for seven points ahead of Canada who had one victory and two draws for five points.

Canada have been the surprise team so far in the Gold Cup, getting an offensive spark from teen phenom Alphonso Davies. They also have excellent goalkeeping and more depth on their roster than previous Gold Cup teams.

Davies, who was the first player this tournament to score three goals, did not start on Friday due to an ankle problem, but he was inserted into the lineup by head coach Octavio Zambrano.

Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan got the shutout as he backed up his 10-save game against Costa Rica earlier with another solid performance.

Honduras advanced to the quarters, despite failing to score a goal in the group stage.

Their only win came as a result of French Guiana having to forfeit a game after defiantly playing former France international Florent Malouda, who had earlier been ruled ineligible for the tournament.

French Guiana were also fined an undisclosed amount and ex-Chelsea star Malouda was slapped with a two-game suspension that included a stadium ban.

In another bold move that might result in further discipline, Malouda arrived on the team bus and television cameras appeared to show him watching the game from an undisclosed location inside the stadium.