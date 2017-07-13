Jones Cup men’s games to begin at Universiade venue

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The men’s games of the annual William Jones Cup are to begin this weekend at a new venue built for the Taipei Universiade, with the nation’s two teams seeking to unseat defending champions the Philippines.

The 39th edition of Taiwan’s top international basketball tournament is to feature a total of 10 men’s teams competing from Saturday to July 23.

“We will serve up five action-packed basketball games each day for nine straight days beginning on Saturday,” Chinese Taipei Basketball Association chairman Ting Shou-chung said yesterday at a launch event.

“All the teams are ready to go, and competition will be fierce because of the top-quality players who have improved the competition’s level each year,” he said.

“This year will be very different because of the Taipei Universiade next month. Many players will participate as members of their national teams. Jones Cup games are part of their preparation,” he added.

All Jones Cup men’s games are to be held at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium near the intersection of Sinhai and Keelung roads.

In Saturday’s openers, India are to take on Iraq, hosts Taiwan A are to renew their traditional rivalry with South Korea and Canada are to face the Philippines (represented by Gilas Pilipinas) in the afternoon.

That night, Iran are to battle against Lithuania (represented by Atletas All-Star), while Taiwan B are to host Japan in what is likely to be another heated affair between Asian rivals.

Taiwan A head coach Chou Chun-san said that training sessions in Australia over the past month were helpful, as they played against Australian teams comprised of bigger and stronger players; games that provided good lessons and valuable experience.

“I am looking for veterans and key players, such as Liu Cheng, Chou Yi-hsiang and Lu Cheng-ju, to provide leadership for the younger members of the team,” Chou Chun-san said.

“Besides traditional Asian rivals, I also look forward to the games against Canada and Lithuania, because they have a height advantage and they play with European and North American styles, which we seldom have the chance to play against in key international competitions,” he added.

In the women’s competition, Japan were awarded the title after all games were completed on Sunday.

Taiwan A, New Zealand and Japan finished in a three-way tie on 4-1 records.

The final standings were determined based on point difference, with Taiwan A taking second place and New Zealand third.