Slowing Warriors at rim key for Cavaliers

The first-half list of baskets for the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in Game 1 of the NBA Finals went like this: layup, dunk, jumper, dunk, dunk, dunk, dunk, layup, dunk, layup.

Most were easy.

And easy is not supposed to happen, especially not at the rim in the NBA Finals.

Forget all the things that Cleveland did wrong offensively in Game 1, the poor shooting and the 20 turnovers and how the bench basically contributed nothing.

The Cavs can score. They willll likely be better today in Game 2. That is not the issue.

The issue is this: If the reigning NBA champions do not show some toughness — especially at the rim — soon, then they will not be reigning NBA champions much longer.

“I think that’s how Cleveland is going to approach it, make it a physical game,” Michael Cooper, now the coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream who went through some epic Lakers-Celtics battles as a player in the 1980s, said before the series began. “Golden State wants a finesse game.”

Finesse won the first game.

After a team have been blown out in the playoffs, history shows that team typically tries to make a statement in Game 2 that things will be different.

Funny thing is for Cleveland, the Cavs had a way to do just that three months ago in former Golden State center Andrew Bogut. Problem is, they only had him for 58 seconds.

Golden State’s biggest undoing on their way to blowing that 3-1 lead in last season’s NBA Finals was not Draymond Green’s Game 5 suspension for connecting with LeBron James’ midsection.

The Warriors lost that series because Bogut — their best rim protector — got hurt in Game 5.

This year, it was Cleveland’s turn to lose Bogut.

The Australian started the year in Dallas, got traded to and ultimately waived by Philadelphia, and signed with Cleveland because the Cavs knew they needed — and wanted — another tough guy who could clog the lane and had playoffs experience.

There is no doubt he would have been eager to go against the team that jettisoned him to the Mavericks to make room for Durant.

However, Bogut checked into a game against Miami for his Cavs debut, collided with Heat rookie Okaro White, breaking his left leg.

Season over.

So while he was tweeting on Thursday about Santa Claus and Australian Rules Football, Durant was dunking on the sort of nonexistent defense typically seen at an All-Star Game, not the NBA Finals.

“We made a lot of mistakes. They capitalized and we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2,” James said.