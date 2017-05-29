OnePlay retain lead after forth round

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Attacking midfielder Chen Ya-chun on Saturday led the Taipei PlayOne team to a 4-2 victory over Kaohsiung Sunny Bank, retaining their hold on first place after round four matches in the Taiwan Mulan Football League (TMFL).

The Taichung Blue Whale battled to a scoreless draw against Hualien County on Saturday at Kaohsiung’s National Stadium.

The Blue Whale’s failure to pick up points meant they dropped to second place on the league ladder, with three wins and one draw, for 10 points from four games.

Hualien County stayed in third place with seven points on two wins, one loss and one draw.

On a roll since the women’s soccer league started last month, PlayOne has remained undefeated with four straight wins in four matches, to top the table at 12 points.

PlayOne on Saturday needed the late heroics of attacking midfielder Chen to break the 2-2 deadlock against the hosts Sunny Bank.

Neither side could make any breakthroughs in goal in the first half, but the host took the lead with a goal shortly after intermission.

National team member Lin Ya-han equalized for PlayOne in the 56th minute, then took the lead with 2-1 when forward Chen Yen-ping scored five minutes later.

Sunny Bank leveled the score when striker Wu Kai-ching slot it home during a goalmouth scramble off a corner kick.

Then Chen sent a cross for defender Lo Ya-fang to knock the ball in with a header in the 81st minute. Two minutes from time, Chen grabbed the insurance goal when she got past opposition defenders to score for the 4-2 outcome.

Hsinchu FC seized its second win of the season with a 3-0 shutout of New Taipei City Hang Yuan, who are on the bottom of league table.