Brothers shut out leaders Lamigo

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Orlando Roman yesterday tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up his third win of the season and gave the Brothers Baseball Club a 2-0 triumph over front-runners Lamigo Monkeys at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

The result helped the Brothers win the series by taking two-out-of-three games between the two sides since Friday.

Roman got the better of his opposition, starting left-handed pitcher Wang “Pretty Sister” Yi-cheng, as Roman went through seven frames to strike out eight and yielded only two hits to silence the simian batters.

Roman upped his record to 3-2, and lowered his ERA from 3.24 in the previous game to 2.77.

Lamigo starter Wang struck out for eight and pushed his record to 3-5.

The game’s Most Valuable Player award went to Brothers’ reserve catcher Huang Chun-sheng, who had three hits and drove in both runs in the contest.

“The three hits I got was also my career high. I really enjoyed it tonight and hope to stay healthy, with no more injuries to keep me out of action,” Huang said after the game.

Huang has not seen much action in his eight years with the Brothers and is used sparingly behind two other starting catchers.

“I had to keep up with the training and put in a diligent effort, even when I did not get the call for the starting line-up. It is my belief that as long as I follow the instruction of my coaches and practice everyday, then I can have good performance in the game,” Huang said.

Lamigo occupy first place with 29 wins against 14 losses, while the Brothers are six games off the pace in second place with 23-20 win-loss record with two draws.