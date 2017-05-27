Hsu roars to share of lead with Lewis

AFP, ANN ARBOR, Michigan

What a difference a year makes for Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling, who on Thursday fired a 65 to grab a share of the lead with Stacy Lewis after the opening round of the LPGA Volvik Championship.

Hsu’s seven-under-par equaled the second-best round of her LPGA Tour career and was an incredible 13-stroke improvement over her opening round last year at the Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor.

“It was really great start. I mean from the very first hole,” said Hsu, who shot a 78 in the first round last year and missed the cut.

“I had my seven-iron and I just hit it right at the pin. I didn’t see it very well. I just heard my mom and the gallery on the side, and they were all just cheering,” she added.

Hsu wasted no time giving family and friends something to roar about as she started her round with two eagles and two birdies en route to seizing at least a share of the lead for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

She has twice shot 65 and posted a career-low 64 in the final round of the 2015 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic.

Hsu and American Lewis were one shot ahead of Nelly Korda (66), with a group of five players at five-under-par 67.

Hsu is seeking her first victory as her best career finish was an eighth place at the Yokohama.

Through 11 events in this season, non-US players have taken home eight titles. Lewis, who teed off in the morning session, is hoping to counter that trend. With a birdie at the 18th hole, she capped off her round to take what was at the time the outright lead.

The two-time major winner is seeking the 12th victory of her career and her first since 2014.

“It’s a ball striker’s golf course and if you can hit the greens, they’re pretty small to begin with, you can make some putts,” Lewis said. “That’s what I did a lot of today was hit a lot of good shots and then made some good putts as well.”

Norway’s Suzann Pettersen and Australia’s Sarah Jane Smith highlighted the group on 67.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun carded a two-under 70 to tie for 40th.

Yani Tseng and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US were in a group at 105th on one-over 73, while Min Lee and Cheng Ssu-chia finished in a group at 114th on two-over 74.

Additional reporting by staff writer