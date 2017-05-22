Lu takes second with 14-under par in JLPGA contest

Staff writer, with CNA

Golfer Teresa Lu yesterday took second in the Chukyo TV Bridgestone Ladies Open in Japan with a score of 14-under par, two shots behind winner Momoko Ueda of Japan.

Lu started yesterday tied for fourth at eight-under 136 after the first two rounds of the Japan LPGA event and birdied three of the first five holes to move up the leaderboard.

However, Ueda, who was one spot ahead of Lu after the first two rounds, birdied her first three holes to keep pace.

Ueda later fell back into a tie for first with Lu after bogeying the 15th hole, but she birdied two of the last three holes while Lu could only manage pars to win the ￥70 million (US$629,129) tournament.

Ueda shot a 7-under 65 in the final round to Lu’s 6-under 66 to secure the two-shot victory.

Taipei-born Lu, who has been a regular on the Japan LPGA Tour since 2010, has won 13 JLPGA titles as of last month.

After her second-place finish yesterday, Lu ranks seventh on the Japan LPGA money list with winnings of ￥33.8 million so far this year.