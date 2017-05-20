Taiwan’s Chan reaches semis in Rome

Staff writer, with Reuters and AFP, ROME

Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan and doubles partner Martina Hingis reached the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at the the Internazionali BNL d’Italia yesterday.

The Taiwanese-Swiss pairing defeated Katarina Srebotnik of Slovenia and Abigail Spears of the US 6-2, 6-4 to stay on track for back-to-back titles after winning the Mutua Madrid Open on Saturday last week.

In the men’s draw, third seed Stanislas Wawrinka became the latest high-profile casualty at on Thursday when the Swiss was knocked out in the third round by John Isner of the US, who also defeated Marin Cilic in the first quarter-final, which finished just before press time last night.

Isner took his ace count to 72 in three rounds as he powered past Wawrinka on Thursday 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

He then battled into the semis yesterday with a 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) win over sixth seed Cilic.

Croatian Cilic defeated David Goffin 6-3, 6-4 in their quarter-final.

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic continued to look more like his old self after a slump as he saw off Spain’s Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-4, 6-4 on Court Centrale to reach the quarters for an 11th successive year.

He was to play Juan del Potro in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Favorite Rafael Nadal’s imperious start to the clay-court season continued as he maintained his unbeaten streak on the surface this year with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 13th-seed Jack Sock of the US.

He was to play Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals, which began just after press time last night, with the Austrian having become a familiar foe after two previous meetings in the past three weeks.

Earlier there was disappointment for home fans as Fabio Fognini, who beat top seed Andy Murray on Tuesday, was outplayed 6-3, 6-3 by Germany’s Alexander Zverev.