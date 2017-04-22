NBA Playoffs: Bucks overwhelm Raptors at raucous Bradley Center

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

The Bradley Center was throbbing, filled with raucous basketball fans eager to watch one of the NBA’s up-and-coming teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks fed off the energy that pulsed through the stands, overwhelming the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors from the opening tip.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points in a 104-77 win on Thursday night that gave the Bucks a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Greg Monroe added 16 points and seven rebounds for the sixth-seeded Bucks, who held DeMar DeRozan without a basket and never looked back after leading by 20 points after the first quarter.

If the Bucks take this series, Game 3 might be seen as a turning point in the development of a rebuilding franchise in a town starving for basketball success.

Milwaukee have not won a playoff series since going to the conference finals in 2001.

“It was big from the first play,” All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said about the home-court environment. “It was just fun, fun to play with such great fans... Hopefully they can show some love and be loud in Game 4.”

Making this blowout even more impressive was that they barely needed Antetokounmpo.

He finished with 19 points and eight boards.

With raucous fans wearing black Bucks giveaway T-shirts to match the players’ uniforms, Milwaukee put on a dominating display of basketball worthy of the team’s “Fear the Deer” slogan.

The teams meet again today in Milwaukee.