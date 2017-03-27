Home / Sports
Mon, Mar 27, 2017 - Page 11　

Crolla hangs on for 12 rounds, loses on points to Linares

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Venezuelan Jorge Linares wears his medals following his unanimous WBA lightweight championship victory at the Manchester Arena in England on Saturday.

Photo: AFP

Venezuelan Jorge Linares retained his WBA lightweight title on Saturday on a unanimous points decision against big-hearted Briton Anthony Crolla.

Linares had Crolla on the canvas in the seventh round, but Crolla showed great determination to last the 12-round distance.

Linares was declared the winner 118-109 on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

Linares had also beaten 30-year-old Crolla in September last year and has a record of 42 wins against just three losses.

“Jorge Linares is a great fighter and a great champion,” Crolla said of an opponent who has not lost for five years.

“He’s proved that again tonight. He caught me with a great shot. Before that I was trying to close the distance and I thought that I was going to get to him, but he moved very well. I can say I got beat off the better man. No excuses,” Crolla said.

“I want to tell everyone in Manchester, Anthony Crolla has some big balls. He had a lot of heart and that’s why he made it to the 12th round with me,” Linares said.

