Zero shots for Ovechkin, but Caps still win

AP, WASHINGTON

Even when Alex Ovechkin goes without a shot, the Washington Capitals seem to be able to score at will, especially at home — and win, of course.

Ovechkin did not put a puck on net all game for the first time in nearly four years and it did not matter one bit, because T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson’s go-ahead goal for the NHL-leading Capitals, who collected their 11th consecutive home victory by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday.

Washington have scored at least five goals in each of their past 10 games at home. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other NHL team with such a streak was the 1970-1971 Boston Bruins, who scored at least five in 11 consecutive home games.

“We had a good team last year, but I feel we are playing with better confidence now. It’s calmer, too. We’re not as ... fired up at all times. That’s actually a good thing,” Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom said. “We’re not panicking when we’re down a goal and stuff like that.”

The Capitals have outscored opponents 56-15 during their home winning streak, which began on New Year’s Day.

Ovechkin is one of three players in NHL history with at least seven 50-goal seasons and he has produced more than 500 more shots than any other player since the start of the 2000-2001 season, even though he was a rookie in 2005-2006.

Not since March 12, 2013, against Carolina had the Russian wing played a game without taking a shot. He had 15 against Detroit in one game last season.

It was 3-3 in the third period when Oshie took advantage of tired Red Wings players, stole the puck and slid a pass to Carlson, whose slap-shot beat Petr Mrazek at the 4 minutes, 15 seconds mark.

Oshie’s 21st goal had put Washington ahead 3-2 in the second period and his 22nd added insurance on a power play with a little more than 5:30 remaining.

He has 23 points in the past 19 games and Washington are 20-0-1 when the right wing has earned a point this season.

Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly and Backstrom also scored for the Capitals.

Andreas Athanasiou had two goals in the first period for the Red Wings, while Henrik Zetterberg scored early in the third against goalie Braden Holtby.

Detroit, who entered tied for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference, were outshot 31-17.