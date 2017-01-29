Harden continues the habit of triple-double contributions

AFP, LOS ANGELES

James Harden became the first player in history with multiple 50-point triple-doubles in a season, scoring 51 points in the Houston Rockets 123-118 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Harden has had more than his share of big nights this season. His points total was two off his season and career high of 53, against the New York Knicks on Dec. 31.

Harden said he “just tried to be aggressive” and be in “attack mode” all night.

He also tallied 13 assists and 13 rebounds as he posted his 14th triple-double of the season and the 18th time he has accumulated more than 30 points and 10 assists.

It might be hard for others to notice when he has an off night, but not Harden.

He felt the need to pick things up after scoring just 30 points in the Rockets’ loss in Boston on Wednesday night.

“I had to get back in the gym yesterday and put extra shots up and get my confidence up a little bit,” he said.

He went 16-of-28 from the floor, six-of-11 from the arc and 13-of-14 from the foul line against the Sixers.

“He played about as good as you can play,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Obviously, he pulled us out tonight.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown said his players were hesitant to double-team Harden and leave the Rockets’ many three-point shooters open.

“You have to pick your poison,” Brown said. “You say: ‘What sword are we going to die on?’ And you saw it. You saw an NBA All Star. You saw a gold medalist. You saw a legitimate candidate for MVP.”

Harden notched 17 of his points in the final 8 minutes, 19 seconds, after 76ers rookie Joel Embiid scored 11 points in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter that helped Philadelphia cut a 12-point deficit to five.

Harden also scored 19 points in the third quarter. Nene added a season-high 21 points for the Rockets, who snapped a two-game losing streak.