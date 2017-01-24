Conte lauds Chelsea’s unity after Hull victory

AFP, LONDON

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said his side had put on a united front after Diego Costa marked his return with a goal in a 2-0 victory over Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.

Absent from Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Leicester City amid reports he had been unsettled by an offer from China, Costa celebrated his opener with a hand gesture suggestive of media chatter.

Conte claimed not to have seen the gesture, but with Chelsea having opened up an eight-point advantage at the top of the English Premier League, he expressed confidence the matter had been put to bed.

“Honestly, I didn’t see because I was celebrating on the bench,” Conte told reporters. “When we score goals, sometimes my celebrations are very dangerous for my staff. It’s important to score the goal and to celebrate in any way. It’s important Diego played a good game and I hope with this game to finish the speculation about him, about Chelsea, about me and him, because I think we showed that we are a team with a great unity and I think this is the real value, because we stay top of the table.”

Costa struck seven minutes into nine minutes of first-half stoppage-time added on after a head injury sustained by Hull’s Ryan Mason, sweeping in his 15th goal of the season from a Victor Moses cross.

It was later revealed that the midfielder had undergone surgery on a fractured skull.

The speculation about Costa is unlikely to vanish overnight, but Conte said he was more worried about preserving Chelsea’s position in the table than worrying about his striker’s long-term future.

Asked if Costa signing a new contract would help to douse the rumors, Conte said: “I don’t know. This decision is something you have to take together with the club, but, I repeat, he’s very happy to stay with us and to play with Chelsea.”

Hull’s disappointment was compounded by the serious injury to Mason, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder requiring oxygen on the pitch and then being taken to hospital after a shuddering clash of heads with the scorer of the second goal, Gary Cahill.

“Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days,” a Hull statement released after the player had undergone surgery said.

Hull, who remain in the relegation zone, were missing Robert Snodgrass due to what coach Marco Silva said was a “small” knee injury.

The Scotland international has been strongly linked with a move to West Ham United and asked if Snodgrass would leave the club this month, Silva replied: “I hope not because he’s a good player, an important player for us, and I don’t want important players to leave the club.”