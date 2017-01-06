Australia on top, despite Younis Khan’s century

AP, SYDNEY

Younis Khan made an unbeaten century yesterday, but could not find a reliable batting partner as Pakistan struggled to 271-8 at stumps on a rain-affected third day of the third Test against Australia, still needing 68 more runs to avoid the follow-on.

The 114-Test veteran Younis scored an unbeaten 136 off 279 balls with 14 fours and a six for his 34th Test century, and his first in Australia, and provided the only significant resistance by the tourists on a day where four hours were lost to rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“[Younis] has been a great servant for Pakistan cricket,” Pakistan opener Azhar Ali said. “It’s probably his last tour to Australia, so it’s a really happy, happy moment for each and every one of us.”

Spinner Nathan Lyon took three wickets and Steve O’Keefe took one as the hosts pushed toward securing a series clean sweep.

Australia lost wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to illness immediately after the resumption of play and then Matt Renshaw after being hit on the helmet while fielding at short-leg, but put aside those setbacks and were buoyed by late wickets.

“Renshaw came off with some headaches, and he will be assessed through the night and in the morning,” Australia bowling coach David Saker said. “With head knocks you have to take them quite seriously.”

Younis and Azhar Ali added 26 runs to Pakistan’s overnight score of 126-2 and looked set to make good progress toward the 338 target to avoid the follow-on before Younis was responsible for a needless run-out.

He played the ball to midwicket and called for a quick single, but Mitchell Starc’s athletic fielding and throw to Peter Handscomb, who replaced Wade behind the stumps, left Azhar stranded and out for 71.

“It was a key moment in the match,” Azhar said. “The spells from Starc and Hazelwood were almost over with the good [batting] time to come around the corner. I was looking really forward to that, but unfortunately these things happen.”

Azhar has been Pakistan’s strongest performer on a tough tour. The opener has 395 runs at an average of 98.75 in the series to become the highest Pakistan run-scorer in a series in Australia.

“It’s an achievement I am really happy about,” said Azhar, who scored 205 not out in Melbourne and 71 in Brisbane. “It is still one inning to go and I’m really focused that I make it count as well for the team.”