SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Huang, Lee to fight for title

Hawaiian Angela Lee is to defend her women’s atomweight title against Taiwan’s Jenny Huang when ONE Championship hosts its second mixed martial arts promotion in Thailand on March 11. Canadian-born Lee, 20, improved her perfect career record to six wins when she won the title in a unanimous decision against Mei Yamaguchi in May last year. The fight in Bangkok is to be her first defense. “The goal for 2017 is to be an active champion and to stay busy... Since my last fight, I’ve been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can’t wait to show everyone,” Lee said. Huang also has a perfect record, winning her fifth fight against April Osenio by submission last month. Five years older than Lee, Huang was later to start her career. “I have been working so hard to come to this point in my career, and now that I’m finally here it all feels very surreal to me,” Huang said. “Inside the cage I only have one goal and that’s to win this bout at any cost. She better be prepared for what I bring to the table, because I will go to battle with my full arsenal.”

ATHLETICS

IAAF issues Russia protocol

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has provided new guidelines for Russians hoping to compete in a neutral capacity while their country remains banned from track and field competitions. The IAAF said it is assessing evidence and intelligence relating to about 200 Russian athletes gathered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren. Applications from athletes for neutral status would also be scrutinized using several criteria to prove they are clean, including: Whether any support staff, including medics and coaches, have been implicated in a doping violation; whether there have been any atypical findings in doping samples or concerns about their biological passports; and whether any of their samples in storage are due to be retested. The IAAF said athletes do not necessarily have to have been tested outside of Russia, but must have been part of a fully-compliant program for a “sufficiently long period to provide substantial objective assurance of integrity.”

ICE HOCKEY

Blue Jackets extend streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday inched closer to NHL history, notching their 16th consecutive victory with a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and Nick Foligno added a third-period goal in the win, which put the Blue Jackets one victory away from tying the 1992-1993 Pittsburgh Penguins for most successive NHL victories. The Blue Jackets struck first when Atkinson scored 1 minute, 12 seconds into the first power play of the night after Jesse Puljujarvi was called for holding on Jack Johnson. Atkinson collected a feed from Zach Werenski in the high slot and rebounded the puck in off an Oilers defenseman with 7 minutes, 28 seconds left in the opening period. Edmonton equalized 5 minutes, 39 seconds into the second when Patrick Maroon fed Oscar Klefbom, who was entering the zone with speed. Klefbom fired from high between the circles for his sixth goal of the season. Less than five minutes later, 1 minute, 49 seconds into the Jackets’ second power play of the night, Brandon Saad sent a cross-zone pass to Karlsson, whose shot from the right circle found the net.