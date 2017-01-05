Chan sisters start year with loss at ASB Classic

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan yesterday began their year with a defeat in the first round of the doubles at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on a day that also saw fellow Taiwanese Chang Kai-chen exit the Shenzhen Open.

The second-seeded Chan sisters fell to a 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 defeat to Kirsten Flipkins of Belgium and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their opening match of the season.

The Taiwanese duo saved six of 11 break points and converted five of 13, winning 70 of the 136 points contested, but it was not enough.

There was also an upset in the singles in Auckland as world No. 2 Serena Williams slumped to a 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 defeat to fellow American Madison Brengle.

“I really think I played — I’m trying to think of a word that’s not obscene — but that’s how I played,” Williams told the WTA Web site. “Eighty-eight unforced errors is too much, just way too many.”

The result was a surprise, as Brengle won just a single game in their only previous encounter in Madrid in 2015.

In the second round of the Shenzhen Open, Taiwanese qualifier Chang was routed 6-1, 6-2 in just 47 minutes by Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

There was better news in the first round of the ATP Tour’s Chennai Open on Tuesday, as eighth seed and Taiwanese No. 1 Lu Yen-hsun cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova in 63 minutes.

Lu was due to face Russian world No. 99 Daniil Medvedev in the second round yesterday.