SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Adams to receive NZ honor

Two-time Olympic women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has received one of New Zealand’s highest civil honors in yesterday’s annual New Year’s honors list. The 32-year-old, who won gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Olympics, along with silver in Rio de Janiero last year, becomes Dame Valerie Adams. Adams joked that she would expect her brother Steven, a rising basketball star with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, to address her as Dame Valerie next time they spoke. Steven is the youngest of Adams’ 17 siblings. “I know I’ll be asked how this honor compares to winning an Olympic gold medal,” Adams said. “You can’t really compare this with anything else. It’s not about me as an athlete with big muscles, but it’s the value of the person on and off the field.”

FOOTBALL

Seahawks, Bennett ink deal

Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL veteran’s agent announced on Friday. The deal, reportedly for US$31.5 million, with US$17.5 million of that guaranteed, was confirmed by Doug Hendrickson on Twitter and would take Bennett through the 2020 season. His prior contract was due to end this year. The 31-year-old lineman is in his eighth NFL campaign and fourth with the Seahawks, who have qualified for the playoffs that begin next week. He helped Seattle win the 2014 Super Bowl. Bennett led the Seahawks with 10 sacks last season and, despite missing five games with a knee injury this season, has four sacks. He has 30 sacks since joining Seattle in 2013 after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

OLYMPICS

IBSF suspends four Russians

Four Russian skeleton athletes have been provisionally suspended by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) for alleged doping rule violations at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The federation on Friday said in a statement that it took action after being informed by the International Olympic Committee that investigations had been opened into the four athletes — who have not been named. “The IBSF is fully committed to ensure all necessary steps will be taken to gain back the integrity of sport — this will require joint efforts by all stakeholders,” IBSF president Ivo Ferriani said in the statement, adding that the Russian Bobsleigh Federation had “confirmed its full support to clarify the matter related to the allegations.”

SOCCER

Nasri target of doping probe

Sevilla said Spain’s anti-doping agency is looking into reports that midfielder Samir Nasri recently received intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic. The clinic, Drip Doctors, posted a photograph of Nasri on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday, saying it had provided him with a drip “to help keep him hydrated and in top health during his busy soccer season.” It describes the drip as an infusion to boost the immune system and contains “high dose vitamin C, B vitamins, lysine and zinc combined with specially formulated nutrients.” Sevilla spokesman Jesus Gomez told reporters on Friday that “the agency has been in contact with the club to ask for information” about the player. A spokesman for the agency told reporters that its investigators are checking whether any treatment Nasri might have received had steered clear of the list of prohibited substances.