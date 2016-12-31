Blue Jackets win 14th consecutive game against Jets

Reuters

Alexander Wennberg scored twice as the Columbus Blue Jackets won their 14th successive game with a 5-3 victory over the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday, tying the NHL’s third-longest winning streak.

The Blue Jackets matched the unbeaten runs achieved by the 1929-1930 Boston Bruins and the 2009-2010 Washington Capitals.

They are now three wins shy of drawing level with the all-time record of 17 consecutive victories set by the 1992-1993 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nick Foligno had a goal and two assists for Columbus, while Brandon Saad and Lukas Sedlak also scored for the visitors.

“It was a good road game,” Foligno told reporters after the Blue Jackets came from 0-1 down early in the first period. “That’s a good team and they play extremely well at home. I was proud of our guys. For the most part, every guy played really well for us to get the win. We found ways to get back into it.”

Shawn Matthias, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 34 shots to help Columbus improve to a league-best 25-5-4 and they are next be in action today when they visit the Minnesota Wild, who are riding a 12-game winning streak.

“The hype in our room is trying to be as business-like as we can and try to be the best we can be every day,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said of his team’s approach for today’s clash.

The Blue Jackets, who finished 27th in the 30-team league last season, have not been beaten since they were edged 2-1 in a shootout by the Florida Panthers on Nov. 26.

They have not lost in regulation since they succumbed 2-0 to the Calgary Flames on Nov. 23.