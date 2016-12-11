Andrew, Puts spring surprises at short-course event

AFP, MONTREAL

US teenager Michael Andrew and Jesse Puts of the Netherlands were upset winners on Friday at the Short Course World Swimming Championships in Windsor, Canada.

The 17-year-old Andrew, whose age-group success has seen him tipped as a multi-medal threat in the mold of Olympic superstar Michael Phelps, won the 100m individual medley in 51.84 seconds.

He edged Daiya Seto, Japan’s Olympic bronze medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games, who took silver in 52.01 seconds, with Japan’s Shinri Shioura earning bronze in 52.17 seconds.

World record holder Vladimir Morozov settled for equal sixth, shortly after anchoring Russia to victory in the men’s 4x50m freestyle relay.

Aleksei Brianskii, Nikita Lobintsev, Aleksandr Popkov and Morozov clocked 1 minute, 24.51 seconds to claim gold ahead of the US and Japan in the sprint relay that opened the evening’s action.

Russian swimmers were all business, ending the night with a win in the men’s 200m freestyle relay.

Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Mikhail Vekovishchev and Artem Lobuzov had Russia lying fourth when anchor Aleksandr Krasnykh hit the water. He powered to the front for a victory in 6 minutes, 52.10 seconds, with the US second in 6 minutes, 53.34 seconds and Japan third in 6 minutes, 53.54 seconds.

Puts pulled off the upset in the men’s 50m freestyle, pulling away in lane seven to win in 21.1 seconds and edge Russia’s Morozov by 0.04 seconds.

Lithuania’s Simonas Bilis settled for bronze in 21.23 seconds.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu’s gold medal binge continued with a triumph in the 100m individual medley, her fifth gold of the championships.

Hosszu clocked 57.24 seconds to take the gold ahead of Australian Emily Seebohm (57.97 seconds), with bronze going to Jamaican Alia Atkinson (58.04 seconds).

Swimming’s “Iron Lady,” winner of three gold medals in Rio, added another crown to those she had already earned this week in the 200m butterfly, 100m and 200m backstroke and 400m individual medley.