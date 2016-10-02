Szymanowski scores to give Leganes 1-0 victory

Staff writer, with AFP, MADRID

In the early La Liga game yesterday, Granada lost to CD Leganes 1-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Alexander Szymanowski netted in the 76th minute to give the visitors the win, moving them to 10th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, while el Grana remained last in the 20-team competition.

BUNDESLIGA

Reuters, BERLIN

Promoted RB Leipzig on Friday earned a deserved 2-1 home victory over Augsburg to join second-placed Borussia Dortmund on 12 points in the Bundesliga and continue their unbeaten run.

Goals from Emil Forsberg and Yussuf Poulsen either side of Ji Dong-won’s equalizer handed the Bullen their first win in three matches and their third in six league games, lifting them into third place behind Dortmund on goal difference.

Leipzig, who have yet to lose in their first season in the top flight, should have scored more goals, but wasted a string of clear chances, with Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz coming to the rescue on several occasions in the second half.

LIGUE 1

AP, RENNES, France

A goal from substitute Adama Diakhaby two minutes into stoppage-time helped Stade Rennais keep their perfect home record this season and beat 10-man En Avant de Guingamp 1-0 in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

Rennes, who have picked a perfect 12 points from four games at Roazhon Park, moved two points clear off their Brittany rival in the standings, and four points behind leaders OGC Nice.

Diakhaby scored the winner from close range 15 minutes after coming on. The 20-year-old forward connected with a cross from another substitute, Pedro Henrique, to beat goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson with a clinical finish.

Guingamp were reduced to 10 in the 64th minute after Moustapha Diallo received a second yellow card.