SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Zverev claims debut title

US Open champion Stan Wawrinka came up short against rising German star Alexander Zverev in the Saint Petersburg Open final on Sunday, the teenager claiming his debut ATP Tour title 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. “I’m full of emotions. I just couldn’t have chosen a better place to win my maiden title,” said Zverev, who has Russian origins. “It was really hard when I was trailing 3-0 in the deciding set, but I forced myself to keep on fighting and now I’m really happy with my win.” Wawrinka congratulated Zverev, calling him the future of tennis. “You’re the future of the tennis, but you’re already at the top,” Wawrinka said. “Today you’ve played a great match and won deservedly. My congratulations for what you’re doing so far.”

TENNIS

Pouille triumphs in Metz

France’s Lucas Pouille won his first career ATP Tour title on Sunday when he downed top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the Moselle Open final. World No. 18 Pouille, who defeated Rafael Nadal on his way to the US Open quarter-finals, claimed the victory in 78 minutes. The 22-year-old Frenchman notched his fifth victory over a top-10 opponent this year and a 30th match win overall. “Winning a title is a big step, it’s an objective I wanted to achieve this year. It was a well-played final. We both played at a high level,” Pouille said.

SOCCER

It could’ve been six: Noble

West Ham United’s Mark Noble admitted with rare post-match candor that his side were fortunate to escape with a 3-0 defeat by Southampton at the London Stadium on Sunday — their fourth successive reverse in the English Premier League. “To be honest, it could have been six,” said Noble, the club captain and veteran of 12 years. “It was laughable. We probably could have played until tonight and still not scored.” Manager Slaven Bilic looked shell-shocked after the match, answering questions with soft, measured tones. “It is the same players and manager who were doing good things last season [when they finished seventh]. Eighty percent of the team is like that, but we were not happy with how we played in the last third of the pitch,” he said.

CYCLING

Terpstra wins Eneco Tour

Dutch rider Niki Terpstra of Etixx-QuickStep won the Eneco Tour after taking second to Edvald Boasson Hagen in Sunday’s seventh and final stage. Norway’s Boasson Hagen of Dimension Data claimed the closing day’s honors in a sprint at the end of a challenging 197.8km ride from Bornem to Grammont, Belgium. Terpstra was placed fifth going into Sunday’s stage, almost half a minute behind Australian BMC Racing rider Rohan Dennis, the overall leader, but Dennis’ hopes of victory were compromised when he crashed after 48km.

GOLF

Levy edges Fisher in playoff

Frenchman Alexander Levy beat England’s Ross Fisher on the second hole of a playoff to win the European Open title in Bad Griesbach, Germany, on Sunday. After both players parred the 18th on their first attempts, Levy claimed his third European Tour title with a 30-foot putt to win the event, which was reduced to 54 holes by bad weather. It was Levy’s first title since the 2014 Portugal Masters.