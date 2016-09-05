Rangers extend domination of Astros

AP, ARLINGTON, Texas

Texas stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 12-4 victory over state and division rival Houston on Saturday, pushing their lead in the AL West to 10.5 games.

All of that lead is attributable to the Rangers’ dominance against the Astros, winning 13 of their 15 meetings this season.

Texas’ division lead is the second biggest in the MLB, behind that of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, which remained at 16.5 games even though the Cubs lost to San Francisco on Saturday.

Washington’s gap atop the NL East was trimmed back below double figures after a loss to their closest pursuer, the New York Mets. The Mets closed within one game of the second NL wild card and opened a two-game gap on division rival Miami after the Marlins lost at Cleveland.

Texas’ Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara each homered for the Rangers, who had trailed 1-0. It was their 42nd come-from-behind win of the season, leading the majors.

Texas starter Derek Holland, making his third straight quality start since returning from injury, gave up two runs in six innings.

San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner outpitched Jake Arrieta in a clash of aces and steered the Giants past the Cubs 3-2.

Bumgarner struck out 10 and allowed two runs as the Giants remained two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the NL West.

The New York Mets got another gritty start from an unheralded rookie pitcher as Robert Gsellman led the hosts to a 3-1 win against Washington.

Gsellman pitched out of trouble for six innings, and inexperienced center fielder Michael Conforto made a diving catch that thwarted a potential Nationals rally in the seventh.

Curtis Granderson and James Loney came through with big hits for the Mets.

Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer overcame a shaky first inning and pitched into the ninth to steer the Indians past Miami 8-3.

Bauer shut down the Marlins after giving up three runs in the first. He did not allow another hit until the ninth.

Francisco Lindor doubled in the first and third, singled in the fourth and drove in a run in the sixth for the Indians.

Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman outpitched C.C. Sabathia for the second time in seven days and guided the Orioles to a 2-0 win against the New York Yankees.

Gausman’s six scoreless innings made it four wins from as many starts. He struck out eight and permitted only one runner past second base.

Sabathia was an undeserving loser, giving up one earned run in six innings.

Adam Jones homered and that proved enough to give Baltimore a third straight shutout win against the Yankees.

Kansas City’s Yordano Ventura pitched his way out of trouble to lead the Royals past Detroit 5-2.

Ventura improved to 7-0 against the Tigers, including three wins this season, and is 4-0 overall in his past six starts.

Eric Hosmer hit his career-high 20th homer of the season for the Royals.

Tampa Bay’s Matt Duffy hit a three-run double to key a five-run sixth inning that lifted the Rays past Toronto 7-5.

The big outburst came against Marco Estrada, who had given up just two singles in the first five innings. Duffy’s double was the fifth hit of the inning.

Boston’s Rick Porcello did not allow a baserunner until the sixth inning as the Red Sox beat Oakland 11-2.

Porcello gave up two runs and no walks in seven innings. He leads the majors with 19 wins this season.

Los Angeles’ Rich Hill pitched six sparkling innings in his second start for the Dodgers, setting up a 5-1 win against San Diego.