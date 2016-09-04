Taiwan’s doubles heroes crash out of the US Open

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, NEW YORK

Taiwan’s Chan sisters, Chuang Chia-jung and Lu Yen-hsun crashed out of the US Open on Friday, failing to make the second week in the women’s and men’s doubles tournaments at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Second seeds Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan fought back from a set down to level the match against unseeded duo Alla Kudryavtseva and Sabine Lisicki in their second-round women’s doubles match, but eventually succumbed 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 in 1 hour, 20 minutes.

The Russian-German pairing saved four of nine break points and converted six of nine, winning 68 of the 135 points contested to advance to a third-round clash with 13th-seeded Slovenians Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik.

In the first round of the women’s doubles, Chuang and Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine also fought back from a set down, but exited 6-0, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to Naomi Broady and Shelby Rogers in 2 hours, 10 minutes.

The British-American pairing saved three of six break points and converted seven of 11, winning 105 of the 186 points contested, despite serving up five double faults.

In the men’s doubles, Lu and Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia fell to a 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) defeat to Brazilian duo Thomaz Belluci and Marcelo Demoliner in a marathon second-round match which lasted 2 hours, 35 minutes.

In the singles, Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 in just 32 minutes on Friday when Russia’s Mikhail Youzhny retired injured before fellow two-time winner Rafael Nadal also made the fourth round for the first time in three years.

Defending champion Djokovic was 4-2 ahead in the first set when 34-year-old Youzhny called it quits suffering from a left hamstring injury.

The outcome completed a bizarre first week for world No. 1 Djokovic.

After laboring over four sets to beat Jerzy Janowicz on Monday, he was handed a walkover into the third round when Czech opponent Jiri Vesely withdrew from their second-round clash with an arm injury.

“I have never had this happen before in my Grand Slam career, getting a walkover and the next match lasting just half-an-hour,” Djokovic said.

The top seed next faces Britain’s world No. 84 Kyle Edmund, who stunned the US’ John Isner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) to make a Slam fourth round for the first time.

Nadal reached the fourth round for the first time since 2013 — the year of his last New York title — with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

“Andrey is always a tough opponent, he returns well and has good shots from the baseline,” said fourth-seeded Nadal, who next faces France’s Lucas Pouille for a quarter-final slot.

“I had a fantastic first set, a little trouble with my serve in the second, but the third was key so I am very happy,” Nadal said.

Djokovic’s very brief encounter had been preceded on Arthur Ashe Stadium by women’s eighth seed Madison Keys pulling off an epic comeback to beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Keys won the latest-ever finishing women’s match at the tournament on Monday when she completed victory over compatriot Alison Riske at 1:48am.

On Friday, the 21-year-old was involved in more drama when she rallied from 1-5 down in the final set to defeat Osaka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

The 18-year-old Osaka was so traumatized by her failure to convert her dominance into victory that she broke down in tears as she twice tried and failed to serve for the victory.