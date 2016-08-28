Radwanska beats Kvitova to reach Connecticut final

Reuters

Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska put on a dominant performance against double defending champion Petra Kvitova to ease into the final of the Connecticut Open with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph on Friday.

Kvitova, who also won the event in 2012, was looking to join Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki as four-time winners of the tournament, but the sixth-seeded Czech was completely overwhelmed by the Polish world No. 4.

The two-time Wimbledon champion committed 17 unforced errors in the first set and never got into the match, which was completed in 77 minutes.

The fast-starting Radwanska won the first five games of the match and then reeled off the opening four of the second set to stay in control throughout.

The Pole next faces Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who overcame Johanna Larsson 6-4 6-2 to reach the final.