The Taiwanese version of Next Magazine has confirmed that it will cease online publication starting tomorrow — less than two years after stopping its print edition in 2018 due to constant financial losses. In a statement, the publisher attributed its closure to the “operational transformation” of its parent company, Hong Kong-based Next Digital Ltd.

Following its success in Hong Kong, the tabloid magazine launched the Taiwanese version in 2001. Over the past almost two decades, it has changed the media scene in Taiwan by introducing a “paparazzi” culture. In recent years, the weekly was hit by the rise of the Internet and went fully digital to save costs.

However, the magazine’s readership has been eroded by new competitors such as Mirror Media, a tabloid weekly founded by former Next Magazine president Pei Wei in 2016. After its closure, subscribers can either ask for a refund or a transfer of their subscription to the online edition of Apple Daily, a sister newspaper of the magazine.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣《壹週刊》近日證實，線上版於明日起停刊——距離紙本版因連續虧損於二○一八年停刊還不到兩年。在一則聲明中，出版商把收攤原因歸咎於母公司香港壹傳媒「營運轉型」的需要。

該八卦雜誌在香港成功崛起後，於二○○一年正式推出台灣版，在過去將近二十年間，更因引進「狗仔」文化改變台灣媒體生態。該週刊近年來受到網路的衝擊，亦全面朝數位發展以降低成本。

然而，《壹週刊》讀者群持續受到其它新競爭者侵蝕，例如該雜誌前社長裴偉於二○一六年所創立的《鏡週刊》等。在雜誌停刊後，現有訂戶可要求退費，或改訂姐妹報《蘋果日報》電子版。

(台北時報張聖恩)