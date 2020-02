A: Have you got any face masks at home?

B: Hardly any. I don’t think there’s a need to stockpile them.

A: Why not?

B: Because, according to the advice of medical professionals, for most people, there’s no need to wear a face mask every day.

A: 你家裡有任何口罩嗎?

B: 幾乎沒有哦。我不覺得有囤積口罩的必要。

A: 為什麼?

B: 因為啊,根據醫療專業人員的建議,對大多數人而言,沒有必要每天都戴口罩。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: