Fans around the world were shocked when Canadian singer Justin Bieber revealed last week that he has Lyme disease. “I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram page.

According to AFP, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, and symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and even a “bull’s-eye” rash. “It’s been a rough couple years but [I’m] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” the 25-year-old superstar wrote.

Despite the illness, Bieber released the single Yummy on Jan. 3, and his upcoming new album was listed one of the most anticipated pop albums of this year by Forbes. He will address his struggle with the illness in a YouTube documentary, which is set for a Jan. 27 release.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

加拿大歌手賈斯汀畢柏上週自爆罹患「萊姆病」，讓全球歌迷大感驚訝。小賈斯汀在Instagram上寫道︰「我近來被診斷出罹患『萊姆病』，另外還引發嚴重的『慢性單核白血球增多症』，我的皮膚、大腦機能、精神和整體健康都受到影響。」

據法新社報導，「萊姆病」是經由受感染的壁蝨叮咬傳染給人類。症狀可能包括發燒、發冷、頭痛、疲勞、關節疼痛，甚至俗稱「牛眼疹」的圓形皮疹。這位二十五歲的超級巨星寫道：「這幾年很難熬，但我接受了正確治療，來對抗目前仍難以根治的疾病，我將以比從前更好的狀態回歸。」

儘管疾病纏身，小賈一月三日才剛發行單曲《Yummy》，即將推出的新專輯也被《富比士》評選為今年最受期待的流行專輯之一。他還預計一月二十七日在YouTube頻道發表紀錄片，來訴說自己和疾病奮戰的歷程。

(台北時報張聖恩)