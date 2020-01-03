“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” According to the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2019, published by film review platform TC Candler last week, hit Taiwanese singer Chou Tzu-yu topped the list for the first time. Chou, a member of girl group Twice, was followed by Israeli supermodel Yael Shelbia in second place and Blackpink’s Thai member Lisa took the third spot.

Jeon Jung-kook of global sensation BTS topped this year’s 100 Most Handsome Faces, also for the first time, followed by Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, known online as “PewDiePie,” in second place and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes came third. K-pop idols continued to dominate the Faces charts, with dozens of Korean stars making the listings this year, showing the high international visibility of the K-pop wave.

Late actor Godfrey Gao, ranked No. 84, was the only Taiwanese who made the Handsome chart. Gao died of “sudden cardiac arrest” at the age of 35 while filming a variety show in China in late November last year.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「魔鏡啊魔鏡，誰是世界上最美的女人？」根據影評網站「TC Candler」上週公布的二○一九年全球百大最美臉孔排行榜，台灣人氣歌手周子瑜首度奪冠。周子瑜是南韓女團Twice台籍成員，亞軍是以色列超模耶爾謝比亞，季軍是南韓女團Blackpink泰國成員Lisa。

至於全球百大最帥臉孔排行榜，轟動全球的「防彈少年團」BTS成員田柾國這次亦首度奪冠，亞軍是瑞典網紅菲力克斯謝爾柏格（PewDie-Pie），季軍是加拿大歌手尚恩曼得斯。而韓流偶像們則持續稱霸臉孔排行榜，本屆有多達數十位韓星均上榜，可見韓流的國際能見度有多高。

已故演員高以翔在第八十四名，是最帥排行榜上唯一的台灣人。高以翔於去年十一月在中國拍攝綜藝節目時，因「心因性猝死」而過世，享年三十五歲。

（台北時報張聖恩〉