EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Why do we need to use baking beans when baking a tart crust?

A: They act as weights to prevent the dough from rising while baking.

B: Oh, I see.

A: Bake it for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the dough has set and is starting to dry out. Then remove the baking beans and greaseproof paper, and return it to the oven for another five to 10 minutes, or until the crust is golden and biscuity.

B: 我們烤塔皮為什麼需要用到烘培豆？

A: 它們的功能像是砝碼，用來防止麵團在烘培時向上膨脹。

B: 喔，我知道了。

A: 現在烤十五到二十分鐘，或是烤到麵團定型，開始變乾。然後把烘培豆跟防油紙拿開，再放回烤箱烤五到十分鐘，或是烤到塔皮變成金黃色、像餅乾那樣。

