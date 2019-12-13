Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Dec 13, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I’ve preheated the oven to 200C. Time to roll out the dough?

A: Yep. We need to line a 23cm tart pan with the dough. Roll it out into a circle, about 2cm thick. Now gently lower it into the tart pan.

B: Now can we put it into the oven?

A: Hold your horses. First, we need to place a layer of greaseproof paper on top of the dough and add baking beans or uncooked rice.

B: 我已經把烤箱預熱到攝氏兩百度了。是時候把麵團擀平了嗎？

A: 是的。我們要把麵團鋪滿直徑二十三公分的塔模。先把麵團擀成一個圓，大概兩公分厚。現在輕輕地把它放進塔模裡。

B: 可以把它放進烤箱了嗎？

A: 耐心點。首先，我們要在麵團上放一層防油紙，上面加上烘焙豆，或是沒煮過的米。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

