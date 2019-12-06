The 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) took place in Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday. This year’s lineup included K-pop superstars such as global phenomenon BTS and girl group Twice. However, both IZ*ONE and X1, who emerged from the Produce 101 series, pulled out due to a vote-manipulation scandal.

It was actually the first MAMA not to take place in Hong Kong since 2012 following months of political unrest in the territory. “After internal discussions, the MAMA organizer decided not to hold the event in Hong Kong because of the protests,” according to Reuters. But the relocation has triggered opposition from South Korean fans in light of the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Affected by the “anti-extradition” protests, a number of singers such as Cheer Chen, Leehom Wang and Jay Chou have either cancelled or delayed their concerts in Hong Kong. On Nov. 21, singer Eason Chan also announced the cancellation of all 25 of his shows, due to start this month at the Hong Kong Coliseum, resulting in a huge financial loss estimated at NT$720 million (approximately US$23.6 million).

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一九年「Mnet亞洲音樂大獎」（MAMA）週三在日本名古屋登場！今年加入陣容的韓流巨星有轟動全球的防彈少年團BTS、人氣女團Twice等。不過自《Produce 101》系列出道的IZ*ONE和X1，則因該節目票數造假醜聞而退出表演。

這也是「MAMA」自二○一二年來首次不在香港舉辦，因該地的政治動盪已持續數個月之久。根據路透報導︰「在內部討論後，『MAMA』主辦單位因抗議活動的關係，才決定不在香港舉辦。」然而有鑑於日韓之間的貿易戰，改變地點亦引發南韓粉絲反對。

受「反送中」抗議之影響，歌手陳綺貞、王力宏、周杰倫等人，近日紛紛取消或延期在香港的演唱會。港星陳奕迅於十一月二十一日，更宣布取消原訂本月起在香港紅磡體育館登場的所有二十五場演出，龐大損失金額估計高達七‧二億台幣（約兩千三百多萬美元）。

（台北時報張聖恩)