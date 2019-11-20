Wu Yu-hsuan and Lee Meng-lun, two police officers from Kaohsiung City Police Department’s Cijin Police Station, spotted a yellow-colored parrot while on patrol outside the entrance to a supermarket in the city’s Gushan Precinct. Observing that the parrot didn’t appear scared when approached, Wu and Lee conjectured it was probably an escaped pet and gingerly tried extending a finger toward the bird. The two officers were somewhat taken aback when the parrot immediately flew onto the extended finger and then, as if they were old friends, hopped up the officer’s arm and sat on her shoulder. After making inquiries with staff at the supermarket and nearby members of the public, they were no closer to finding out who the parrot’s owner was. They decided to take the parrot back to the police station to care for it.

After finding an identification ring on the parrot’s foot with a serial number, the officers looked up the phone number, which belonged to a bird park. The owner of the park said the parrot had been sold many years ago but couldn’t remember the name of the buyer. Determined to find the bird’s owner, the two police officers took it in turns to look after the parrot and scoured social media, eventually finding a message from a woman surnamed Tsai asking for help to find her parrot. The officers contacted Tsai, visited her home and, after checking the parrot’s pet identification card, were able to verify the parrot indeed belonged to her.

After repeatedly thanking the officers, Tsai told them she had been looking after the parrot for five years and said it is considered part of the family. Tsai said when she was away from home traveling, the parrot flew away. Worried that the loss of the parrot would ruin his wife’s holiday, Tsai’s husband waited until she returned home to tell her. Fortunately, due to the officers’ commitment, the family was able to be successfully reunited with their beloved pet, said Tsai.

While Wu and Lee were elated to reunite the pet with its owner, having spent a week with the parrot, they were reluctant to say goodbye. However, Tsai promised that when she has spare time she will take the parrot to the police station to visit her two new friends.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

高雄鼓山分局旗津分駐所警員吳育萱、李孟倫日前巡經超商前，發現門口有一隻金黃色的小鸚鵡，見人靠近也不害怕，推測是隻偷溜出門的鸚鵡，女警試探性的對鸚鵡伸出手指頭，沒想到牠竟馬上跳上手指頭，還熟門熟路的沿著手臂跑到肩膀上，經詢問超商店員及附近民眾，均不知鸚鵡的主人是誰，女警先將牠帶回派出所照顧。

女警查詢鸚鵡腳環上的編號，打環上的電話，找到一間鳥園，老闆表示這隻鸚鵡多年前賣出，已經記不得買主是誰了，員警們輪流照顧牠，警方不放棄，在社群網站發現有蔡女貼文協尋小鸚鵡，立即連繫蔡女到場，經由寵物身分證確認是她所走失的小鸚鵡。

蔡女喜極而泣地不斷向女警致謝，她表示飼養鸚鵡已五年，感情如同家人般親密，日前她外出旅遊，鸚鵡也從家裡飛出走失，蔡女的丈夫深怕壞了她在外的旅遊興致，直到她返家後才告知實情，幸好有員警的愛心與細心照顧，成功協助一家團圓。

女警因和小鸚鵡也已相處一週，見牠即將返回主人身邊，雖然祝福、高興，但也充滿不捨，飼主承諾一有時間，就會帶著可愛的小鸚鵡來派出所看牠的好朋友們。

(自由時報記者黃良傑)