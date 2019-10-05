Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) veteran player Peng Cheng-min, also known as “Chia-chia,” a slugger with the CTBC Brothers Baseball Club received a retirement sendoff on Sept. 29. A crowd of 20,223 supporters flocked to the stadium, using their cellphone flashlights to create a sea of light for the player. Peng choked back tears as he delivered a retirement speech after the game, saying: “Thank you all for believing in me and supporting me throughout the 19 years of my career.”

Since joining the Brother Elephants — now called the Brothers Baseball Club — in 2001, Peng soon became an ambassador figure for “second-generation Elephant players” as well as the team’s spiritual leader. When talking about the legendary batter, coaches, teammates and senior players all mention Peng’s earnest attitude both on and off the field, praising him as someone who is watchful of his reputation and who lives up to the ideals of his profession. Peng has played through a turbulent era with the club, when the league became engulfed in a series of game-fixing scandals. However, a famously clean and upright player, Peng is known for leading an honest and respectable life and became a beacon light during dark times for the league.

Throughout the team’s 30-year history, the Brothers has encountered many twists and turns. Peng thanked fans for staying with them: “I am honored to have experienced a 19-year career as a Brothers player. The current positive environment has been built little by little with the efforts of every one of you.”

Peng expressed his gratitude for the fans’ unwavering support and concern, accompanying players through the ups and downs of their careers: “Over the years, quite a few things have been said about me, but I want to thank you all for believing in me and for supporting me.”

(Translated by Chang Ho-ming, Taipei Times)

中華職棒資深球員中信兄弟隊「恰恰」彭政閔，於九月二十九日舉行引退賽，二萬二百二十三名觀眾湧進場內，在黑暗中為彭政閔點亮手機燈海；賽後彭政閔發表引退感言時哽咽流下男兒淚，「謝謝你們十九年來相信我、支持我」。

彭政閔二○○一年加入兄弟象隊，是二代象代表人物，也是兄弟的精神領袖，許多教練、隊友、學長們都提到，彭政閔場上、私下的態度認真，愛惜羽毛、對得起自己的工作，在中職走過風風雨雨假球案四起的黑暗期，彭政閔是清流，潔身自愛，成為中華職棒黑暗中的「明燈」。

三十年來，兄弟隊經過很多的波折，彭政閔謝謝球迷一路陪著球隊，「我很榮幸自己一直以兄弟的球員身分走過十九年，這個環境是大家一點一滴努力打造出來的」。

彭政閔感謝球迷的支持和關注，陪伴球員們走過酸甜苦辣，「過程中或許有很多的輿論，但感謝你們相信我、支持我」。

（中央社）