The 54th Golden Bell Awards will take place at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall tomorrow. Hit TV series The World Between Us is leading the nominees with 14 nods, including Best Television Series, as well as Chris Wu for Best Actor and Alyssa Chia for Best Actress.

The other four nominees for Best Television Series are: Utopia for the 20s, Survival, A Taste to Remember and A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities. The last one about a Taipei Chinese medicine doctor and a San Francisco engineer swapping homes boasts six nominations, including scriptwriter Laura Lin and her colleagues for Best Writing for Television Series.

The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to entertainer Swallow Chang. The 71-year-old artist entered showbiz as a child star at the age of five, and has been dubbed an “encyclopedia” of Taiwanese TV history. During her distinguished career that spans over six decades, she has become known for discovering new talent, such as TV host Mickey Huang, who will host the ceremony tomorrow.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第五十四屆金鐘獎明日將在國父紀念館舉行，神劇《我們與惡的距離》強勢提名十四項，成為本屆入圍大贏家，其中包括戲劇節目獎，男主角吳慷仁、女主角賈靜雯亦雙雙入圍視帝與視后。

另外四部入圍戲劇節目獎的是︰《20之後》、《日據時代的十種生存法則》、《菜頭梗的滋味》、《雙城故事》。其中《雙城故事》是關於住台北的中醫師，與住舊金山的工程師換房而居的故事，該劇並榮獲六項提名，包括編劇林佳慧等人亦入圍戲劇節目編劇獎。

而終身成就獎將頒給資深藝人張小燕，七十一歲的小燕姐在五歲時以童星身份出道，可說是台灣電視史的「百科全書」！她在超過一甲子的演藝生涯中，以樂於提攜後進聞名，明日的頒獎典禮正是由她的弟子黃子佼主持。

（台北時報張聖恩）