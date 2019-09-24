The latest and most destructive attacks on Saudi oil facilities provide stark evidence of the vulnerability of global crude supply in an age of disruptive technologies that can bring a century-old industry to its knees — at least temporarily.

From remote-controlled drones to anti-ship mines and computer worms, hostile parties have employed an unpredictable array of asymmetric weaponry to confound one of the best-equipped militaries in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia blames many of the attacks against its oil assets on Houthi rebels in impoverished Yemen, where Saudi forces have been fighting since 2015 in a civil war that’s spilling across their shared border.

The use of drones shows that “an air force or even particularly advanced rockets are not necessary to cause widespread economic damage to the kingdom’s center of gravity,” said Milena Rodban, an independent risk consultant based in Washington, D.C. The Saudis accuse Iran of backing the Houthis and supplying them with weapons.

The attacks mark at least the sixth time in four months that Saudi energy facilities or tankers carrying the kingdom’s oil have been targeted. Mine attacks against ships near the Strait of Hormuz and drone strikes on Saudi pipelines in May and June served as warnings of the vulnerability of supplies, even if they didn’t cause significant cuts in shipments. The Sept. 14 attack, by contrast, forced an immediate halt in 5.7 million barrels of daily production.

Cyber attacks, another element of asymmetric warfare, pose a similar risk. Saudi Arabia blamed unidentified people based outside the country for sending a virus that compromised state-run oil producer Saudi Aramco’s computer network in August 2012. Although the virus had no effect on output of crude and refined products, the incident highlighted Aramco’s vulnerability to cyber strikes.

今日單字 1. vulnerability n. 脆弱性 (cui4 ruo4 xing4) 2. global crude supply phr. 全球原油供應 (quan2 qiu2 yuan2 you2 gong1 ying4) 3. disruptive technology phr. 顛覆性的科技 (dian1 fu4 xing4 de5 ke1 ji4) 4. remote-controlled phr. 遙控的 (yao2 kong4 de5) 5. drone n. 無人機 (wu2 ren2 ji1) 6. computer worm phr. 電腦蠕蟲 (dian4 nao3 ru2 chong2) 7. asymmetric adj. 不對稱的 (bu2 dui4 cheng4 de5) 8. cyber attack phr. 網路攻擊 (wang3 lu4 gong1 ji2) 9. pipeline n. 輸油管 (shu1 you2 guan3) 10. refinery n. 煉油廠 (lian4 you2 chang3)



The Houthis have previously targeted Saudi pipelines and refineries, in forays over the past year. In other strikes against Aramco facilities, guards repulsed a 2006 al-Qaeda attack on Abqaiq, and bombings at residential towers near Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran on the country’s eastern coast caused deaths and damage.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on Sept. 14. The rebels said they launched drones, and the Saudi Press Association reported that drones were involved. Saudi Aramco said “projectiles” hit its facilities.

Although US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo directly blamed Iran for the attacks, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denied the accusation.

“Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure is an attractive target to more than just the Houthis,” Rodban said. “Anyone hoping to sway oil markets, spook investors, and highlight glaring weaknesses in defenses can take advantage of cheap and easy-to-deploy drones.”

(Bloomberg)

最近在沙烏地阿拉伯所發生對石油設施最具破壞性的攻擊，赤裸裸顯示出在這顛覆性技術的時代，全球原油供應是如此地不堪一擊，會讓這具百年歷史的產業陷入癱瘓──至少是暫時的癱瘓。

從遙控的無人機，到反艦水雷、電腦蠕蟲，敵方運用多種行蹤飄忽的不對稱武器，讓中東地區裝備最精良的軍隊之一大亂陣腳。沙國指控對該國石油資產的許多攻擊，是葉門這貧困國家的叛軍「青年運動」所為。二○一五年開始的葉門內戰波及兩國邊界，沙國軍隊一直涉入其中。

無人機的運用，顯示「要打擊沙國的重心、造成廣大經濟損失，不一定需要空軍，甚或特別先進的火箭」，美國華盛頓特區的獨立風險顧問米雷娜‧羅德班說。沙國指責伊朗支持並提供武器給「青年運動」。

這次攻擊，已是四個月內至少第六次針對沙國能源設施或運載該國油品之油輪的攻擊。五、六月間，荷莫茲海峽附近有船隻遭水雷襲擊、沙國輸油管被無人機攻擊，即便並未造成油品運量大幅減少，但此警訊已顯示出石油供應的弱點。但九月十四日的攻擊，卻立即造成油品日產量銳減五百七十萬桶。

網路攻擊是「非對稱戰爭」的另一門路，也會造成類似的危險。沙國指責境外身份不明者發送電腦病毒，在二○一二年八月破壞了國有石油生產商沙烏地國家石油公司的電腦網路。雖然該病毒並未對原油及煉製油品的產量造成影響，但此事件凸顯出沙烏地國家石油公司易遭受網路攻擊。