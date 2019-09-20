To celebrate the 35th anniversary of his 1984 debut, Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok put on two shows at the Taipei Arena on Friday and Saturday last week. With a high-tech stage costing over NT$200 million (about US$6.4 million), one of the most extravagant stages at the venue, Kwok gave his fans two amazing nights to remember.

Kwok did a motorcycle TV commercial in Taiwan in 1990 and shot to fame overnight in the Chinese-speaking world. He and Canto-pop superstars Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung and Leon Lai have been dubbed Hong Kong’s “Four Heavenly Kings.” In addition to his successful music career, he won the Best Actor Award at the Golden Horse Awards in 2005 and 2006.

Meanwhile, Lai will put on his first show at Taipei Arena on Dec. 14. It has been 25 years since the Cantonese superstar’s previous show in Taiwan, and he is the last among the four “kings” to hold a concert at the venue.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為慶祝一九八四年在娛樂圈出道三十五週年，香港天王郭富城上週五、週六在台北小巨蛋開唱。藉由耗資超過兩億台幣（約六百四十多萬美元〉的高科技舞台，也是該場地有史以來最豪華舞台之一，他為粉絲帶來兩個驚喜的夜晚。

郭富城於一九九○年，因來台灣拍攝了摩托車電視廣告在華人世界一夕爆紅。他和粵語流行音樂界的超級巨星劉德華、張學友、黎明常被合稱為香港「四大天王」。除了精彩的音樂事業，他還在二○○五及二○○六年，連續榮獲金馬獎影帝。

而黎明亦預計在十二月十四日，首次攻蛋開唱。這位香港天王上次來台演唱已是二十五年前，他也是「四大天王」當中最後一位攻蛋的。

（台北時報張聖恩〉