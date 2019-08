B: Would you like to come this way? We’d like to take an X-ray of your teeth.

A: Sure.

B: Put on this lead apron, and stand on the cross, facing the machine. Place your mouth around this column and bite down. The X-ray won’t take a minute. Try not to move your head until the process is complete.

B: 可以請你到這邊來嗎?我們要幫你的牙齒照X光。

A: 好的。

B: 先套上這件鉛圍裙,站在打叉的記號上,然後面向機器。用嘴巴含著這根管子並咬住它,照X光的時間不到一分鐘,頭別亂動直到過程結束喔。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: